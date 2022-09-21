SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk City Council has approved a rezoning request Wednesday, paving the way for the “Port 460 Project.”

Despite concerns from community members, city council voted 5-3 for the rezoning.

The “Port 460 Project” would build warehouses used for logistics on more than 500 acres of farmland along Route 460, between Nansemond Suffolk Academy and Route 58.

The plan has been championed by developers and the Port of Virginia as a critical job creator, but has previously been met with a wave of opposition from the surrounding community, mainly over concerns of traffic and a disappearing agricultural setting.

Community members against the project have expressed their frustration through petitions, rallies and by speaking to city leaders.

The group sent WAVY a statement with a list of reasons why they believe the project does not belong in the area. It includes:

“Heavy industrial zoning does not belong in a suburban use district.”

“The proposed project lies at the intersection of these roads and is also bordered by Pitchkettle Road, a winding country road unsuited for truck traffic.”

“Citizens have a say in how the land is zoned and developed, which is already laid out in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan that was developed with citizen input.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has previously expressed his full support for the project, saying the project shows that “Virginia is open for business.”

The city says the $420 million project could create more than 2,000 construction jobs and around 9,000 long-term jobs.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

