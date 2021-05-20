Suffolk City Council appoints Moor as Town Manager

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday night, the Suffolk City Council unanimously voted to offer Albert S. Moor, II the position of Town Manager.

He has been serving as the Interim City Manager since October 3, 2020. He was unanimously appointed to that position following the resignation of then-City Manager Patrick Roberts.

Prior to that he spent three months as the Interim Deputy City Manager and 25 years as the Director of Public Utilities.

Moor holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from UNC Wilmington and a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University. He has also completed serveral programs including the Senior Executive Institute: UVA Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, the LEAD Program: UVA Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and AWWA Water Utility Management Institute sponsored by Virginia Tech.

His salary will be $200,000.