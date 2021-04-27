Suffolk City Council announces plan to host special meeting on Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council leaders say they’re planning to host a special meeting on Friday to look over possible candidates for their city manager position.

The meeting is being held at noon on Friday, April 30.

A city spokeswoman says Suffolk recognizes the hesitancy of community members to attend the special meeting due to COVID-19. She shares that it’s at the public’s discretion as to whether or not they choose to come to the meeting.

With that in mind, she says seating is limiting due to social distancing efforts and those wishing to come should be there early to ensure a seat.

Suffolk City Council members and those in attendance are expected to follow CDC guidelines.

If you chose not to attend, you can still watch the live stream here.

