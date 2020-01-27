Suffolk church takes a huge bite — $40,000 — out of local school lunch debt

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is stepping up to the plate and taking a huge bite out of local Suffolk students’ lunch debt. Believers Church in Suffolk raised $40,000 for Suffolk Public Schools and delivered the check one week ago.

Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent John B. Gordon III said he is beyond thrilled with the contribution to the students.

“This is a classic example of how a community can come together and support our most important asset, our children,” Gordon said.

The money raised goes toward making a dent in school lunch debt at local public schools. Pastor Jamey Stuart says his church is a giving one.

“Every year, the church has an initiative at the end of the year to give back to our community,” Stuart said. “We learned that lunch school debt was a significant problem and struggle for families in our community, and we felt it would be the perfect way to demonstrate our love for the community and a way to help in a very practical and tangible way.”

Believers Church donates to the community every December and this time around, they picked three organizations. In total the church raised $80,000 for an in-house church project, Tim Tebow’s a Night to Shine Foundation and Suffolk Public Schools, which received half of the pot.

Rachelle Cheeks is Believer’s Church outreach director and says she created the initial email to Gordon with Suffolk schools.

“It feels amazing, I love when we are able to put our faith into action, because we feel that love is actionable,” Cheeks said.

All parties agree the children are benefiting from the contribution.

“If a child is hungry, how are we expecting them to perform well in school? How are we expecting them to be engaged and focus on student achievement?” Gordon said.

In fact, the median amount of unpaid meal debt by school district across the United States has soared to 70 percent over the past six years, according to the School Nutrition Association.

Believers Church is hoping its donation inspires others to give back, especially at a time when giving is down a bit following the holiday season.