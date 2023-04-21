SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Christian Academy was placed on a brief lockdown and then dismissed Friday morning after reports of a student with a weapon.

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, officer responded to the school, located in the 900 block of Carolina Rd., around 8:54 a.m. after being alerted by school administrators of a students suspected of having a weapon on campus.

Police say the school was placed on lockdown and search. The students was also located and search by police and it was determined that the student did not have a weapon.

Police say the building received an all clear at 9:54 a.m. and there were no injuries reported.

The school was then dismissed for the day.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.