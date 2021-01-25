Suffolk Center showing ‘Dreamgirls’ for ‘From Stage To Screen’ series

Keith Robinson wait with Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Beyonce Knowles as the “Dreamgirls” actors stand backstage with the Oscar statues during the 79th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Center is showing a new movie for their “From State To Screen” series.

From Stage To Screen is a series of three former Broadway masterpieces that found huge success on the big screen.

Dreamgirls, the second in the series, will blow down the doors on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Admission is $3 per person, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.



Officials advise residents that only 100 seats are available, to allow for social distancing in the 530-seat Birdsong Theater; masks are required.



To purchase tickets, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900, or visit www.suffolkcenter.org.