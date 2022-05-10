SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — May 15 to 21 is National Public Works Week and the city of Suffolk is joining other towns and cities across the country to recognize the hard work community members bring to help make the city better.

“National Public Works Week is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the important work we do for the city,” said Robert Lewis, Director of Suffolk Public Works thanking the staff for their dedication and hard work.



“The work they do is vital to the quality of life and well-being of the people of Suffolk and I want them to know their efforts do not go unnoticed.”

The Suffolk Public Works Department is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of roadway. They also empty over 35,000 trash cans each week, provide public transport for over 100,000 passengers, trap and analyze hundreds of thousands of mosquitos, maintain traffic lights, street markings, road signs, and much more.

To celebrate with Suffolk citizens, the Public Works Department has organized a Touch-a-Truck event for May 20 at the North Suffolk Library, located at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Several Public Works vehicles will be available for children to see, touch and explore. Information about Public Works services will also be available and staff will be present to answer questions.



Public Works vehicles and staff will also be part of the Main Street Daycare Touch-a-Truck event on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mills E. Godwin Courts Complex Parking Lot, located at 150 North Main St.