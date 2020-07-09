Suffolk cancels outdoor ‘Summer Concert’ series through July 18

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced that the upcoming Summer Concerts slated for the next two Saturdays have been canceled.

The music events were scheduled for Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, July 18 at the Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina. The cancellation is to continue following safety precautions of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The city website shows that the concerts scheduled for July 24, July 31, August 7, and August 14 are still on. If those events end up canceled, we will update the information here.

