Suffolk cancels events through July 4

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk has canceled its public concerts and events through July 4 an in effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced most of the state would move into phase 2 reopening, which allows for indoor dining at reduced capacity, gatherings up to 50 people and more.
However, Suffolk officials say canceling the events is still consistent with best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Events that are canceled include:
- Summer Concerts scheduled to be held in Downtown Suffolk June 13, June 20 and June 27
- Fireworks and festivities for the City’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular on July 4
Latest Posts:
- Republicans praise Trump for his promise to stop protests; Democrats at a loss for words
- Portsmouth NAACP and Police chief meet to discuss policies following protests
- California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body
- Confederate monuments targeted by protests come down
- #BlackoutTuesday flooding social media in response to racism, police brutality in America