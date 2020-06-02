Suffolk cancels events through July 4

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk has canceled its public concerts and events through July 4 an in effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced most of the state would move into phase 2 reopening, which allows for indoor dining at reduced capacity, gatherings up to 50 people and more.

However, Suffolk officials say canceling the events is still consistent with best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Events that are canceled include:

Summer Concerts scheduled to be held in Downtown Suffolk June 13, June 20 and June 27

Fireworks and festivities for the City’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular on July 4

