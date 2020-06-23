Suffolk cancels 2020 Peanut Fest amid pandemic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have cancelled this year’s Peanut Festival in Suffolk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Suffolk Festivals Board of Directors announced the cancellation for the event originally slated for October 8 to 11.

After much discussion, the Board and staff say deciding on the cancellation, although disappointing, was ultimately in the best interest of the community amid the pandemic.

Officials say they value the health and safety of all event participants, including attendees, sponsors, volunteers, vendors, merchants, entertainers, staff and all those who work diligently to make the longstanding tradition in Suffolk and the Coastal Virginia region an annual success.

The Executive Committee is currently planning the 2021 Suffolk Peanut Fest for October 7-10, at the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Courtesy – Suffolk Peanut Fest

Courtesy – Suffolk Peanut Fest

Latest Posts