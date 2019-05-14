Suffolk businesses work to get back to normal after severe weather

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – People in Suffolk are still picking up the pieces after Saturday night’s devastating storm.

Many residents were hoping the storm would pass through, leaving everything in its place.

Instead, Mother Nature showed up and didn’t hold back.

A tornado damaged two dozen homes and businesses, leaving downed trees and broken glass behind.

Video from the Harbour Veterinary Office shows how the winds violently broke the windows at their establishment.

A few doors down at the Boost Mobile store, it was a similar scene. The business is going on several days now with boarded windows. 10 On Your Side spoke with the store’s owner, Shabon Tonge.

“About seven Saturday night we got the call that we might need to check on our store to make sure everything was okay and we came in and this is what we found… shattered glass, exposed merchandise, and a whole family business were almost ripped to shreds.”

There is still lots of clean-up to do, but they want to make one thing clear. “We are literally running on bare essentials just to make sure our customers know that we are still here for them. We are still here,” said Tonge.