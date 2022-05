SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A project to replace the Elwood Road Bridge is expected to begin later this month, according to the Suffolk Department of Public Works.

The transportation project will replace the bridge over Kingsale Swamp on Elwood Road/Route 613. The road will be closed on June 6. There will be signage to alert drivers.

Officials said the bridge is anticipated to be reopened to traffic in Spring 2023.

For additional information, visit the City’s website at this link.