Suffolk Art Gallery to host two creative events this February

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery is hosting two events next month for the community.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early on Feb. 7 with “Paint Night, Paint Party” with local artist Stephanie Gwaltney.

This is for beginners to professionals, ages 13 and up. Gwaltney will guide participants through the process to ensure satisfaction and success.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and alcohol-free drinks. It costs $40 per person, and registration ends Jan. 31.

The Suffolk Art Gallery and the Suffolk Art League will hold their annual “Poetry, Prose, and Pizza” event on Feb. 27.

The free open mic night will bring together poets, writers, musicians, and spoken word artists. They can share their latest original works or share ones from others.

People who are not writers or musicians can also come enjoy a slice while listening to artists in a relaxed atmosphere.

Registration is required for the event.

Both events take place at the Suffolk Art Gallery at 118 Bosely Avenue.