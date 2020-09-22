Suffolk Art Gallery reopens with few restrictions

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery will reopen to the public on Friday, September 25, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced the news Tuesday. The gallery, located at 118 Bosley Avenue, recently underwent extensive renovations with new floors being installed and painting throughout the building.

Masks will be required while inside the building, and stickers will be displayed throughout the exhibit to maintain social distancing. Due to social distancing requirements, the capacity at the Gallery is limited to 45 people at a time.

Officials strongly encourage anyone who is feeling unwell or who has a fever to stay home. Regular cleanings will take place throughout the building during business hours, and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.

The Fall Exhibit, Cumulative Contemplations, by watercolor artist Sharon Hardin will also open to the public on Friday, September 25. Hardin has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades and has exhibited from local to international galleries with her work.

She has worked as an arts educator with arts councils and universities, including the North Carolina School of the Arts and Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This exhibit will be on display at the Suffolk Art Gallery through October 16th. Due to social distancing and safety guidelines, there will not be a reception for this exhibit.

The Suffolk Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

