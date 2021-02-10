Suffolk Art Gallery presents 37th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery announced that the Annual Juried Photography Exhibit is returning for the 37th year.

The virtual Awards Announcement for the exhibit will be Saturday, March 6, at 5 p.m. to celebrate the photographers on display, and congratulate the winning artists. The exhibit will be on display and open to the public from March 6 through April 16.

The awards show will be posted on the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages, and will be available to view on the Suffolk Art Gallery’s page on the City of Suffolk’s website.

The exhibit is the largest and longest-running juried exhibition of photographic works in Hampton Roads, officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

This year’s exhibit was juried by North Carolina based instructor and award-winning photographer, Carl Galie. Fifty-three artists submitted 199 works for consideration.

The Suffolk Art Gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

All exhibits at the Suffolk Art Gallery are free and open to the public with social distancing and safety measures in place inside the gallery.

Masks are required inside the building, and stickers are displayed throughout the exhibit to maintain social distancing.

Due to social distancing requirements, the capacity at the gallery is limited to 34 people at a time. Regular cleanings take place throughout the building during business hours and hand sanitizer is available for visitors.

For more information, call the Gallery at (757) 514-7284, the Parks & Recreation office at (757) 514-7250, or click here.