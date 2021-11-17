Suffolk Art Gallery opening winter exhibit on Dec. 9

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery is getting ready to open its Winter Exhibit.

Titled “Elizabeth River Artists,” the exhibit is set to open on Dec. 9 with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be on display through January 21, 2022.

The Elizabeth River Artists are a juried art membership group that has served the community for almost fifty years. The exhibit will present new work from the group’s current membership and will include a mix of mediums and themes on display.

Artists interested in more information about the Elizabeth River Artists can visit the Suffolk Art Gallery on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. to speak with current members.

The Suffolk Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and closed on Mondays. All exhibits and opening receptions at the Suffolk Art Gallery are free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284 or the Suffolk Parks & Recreation at (757) 514-7250.