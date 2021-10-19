Suffolk Art Gallery now accepting entries for 38th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now accepting entries for the 38th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit to be displayed at the Suffolk Art Gallery.

The exhibit is open to all professional and amateur photographers, age 18 and above, and all styles of photography whether they be traditional or digital processes. The photographs must be originals executed and altered by the photographer only.



To receive an entry form, participants can contact the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284 or email areavis@suffolkva.us. The non-refundable $30 entry fee may be completed through the Suffolk Parks & Recreation website. The entry fee does not guarantee acceptance into the exhibit.



Applicants have to until January 21 to register and turn in their best photos. They will be notified of the Jurors’ decision by February 5, 2022.



Award-winning photographer and instructor, Jessica Teft, will be the Juror for this year’s exhibit.

The digital image will be used to determine acceptance into the exhibit. If selected, the framed images must be received at the Suffolk Art Gallery no later than 4:00 p.m. on February 27, 2022. Photographers may submit a maximum of four entries.

The awards include:

Best in Show – $500

2nd Place – $300

3rd Place – $200

4 Honorable Mentions – $100

The 38th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition will be on display at the Suffolk Art Gallery (118 Bosley Ave), from March 5, 2022, through April 15, 2022. The Awards Reception will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Check out last year’s exhibit below: