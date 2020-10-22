Suffolk approves hazard pay for city employees

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city employees will be the latest to receive hazard pay for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

City Council this week unanimously approved hazard pay ranging from $250 to $2,000 for city employees. The money will go into Oct. 30 paychecks.

Workers have been divided into tiers. The first tier, which includes those facing hazards regularly, will have full-time employees receiving $2,000 and part-time employees receiving $1,000.

The second tier includes workers who provide support for the city. Full-time employees in this tier will receive $500 and part-time employees will get $250.

To receive the bonus, employees must have been hired by Sept. 30.

Several other Hampton Roads cities have already approved hazard pay for employees who’ve worked through the coronavirus pandemic, including Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Virginia Beach, though there have been differences about just who gets the pay.

