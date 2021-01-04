Suffolk appoints Regina Chandler as Interim Director of Information Technology

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk has appointed an interim Director of Information Technology.

The latest comes following the retirement of former Director of Information Technology Kenneth Beam Jr. on Dec. 31.

Interim Director of Information Technology Regina Chandler has served as the Assistant Director of the City of Suffolk’s Information Technology Department since February 2011. Chandler has held a number of key I.T. positions in 33 years of public service for Alexandria, Henrico County, James City County, Petersburg, VA, and the City of Hopewell, also in Virginia.

Chandler holds a Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Technology from The University of Maryland University College and a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from St. Leo University.



Chandler holds certifications to include the following: Certificate in Local Government Management – Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Certificate in Project Management – Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Certified Government Chief Information Officer – University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Certified

Geospatial Information Systems Professional (GISP), URISA, Certified in Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL.v3).