Suffolk appoints new Public Works director

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk has appointed a new Public Works director.

The city announced Tuesday that it had appointed Robert E. Lewis, the current interim director of Public Works, to the permanent director position.

The appointment is effective Tuesday.

Lewis previously served as the assistant Public Works director since January 2019, but has been with the City of Suffolk since 1987. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech and has a degree in engineering.

He is also a fellow in the Institute of Transportation Engineers, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), and the American Public Works Association (APWA). He has various certifications including from the International Municipal Signal Association.

He’s also worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation in the Location and Design Division, Hampton Roads District.

Lewis is vice president of the Middle Atlantic Section of International Municipal Signal Association (IMSA), and regional chairman of the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee of the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization.

He was previously president of the Virginia Section, Institute of Transportation Engineers.