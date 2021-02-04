Suffolk appoints member to fill City Council Chuckatuck Borough seat

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council on Wednesday voted to fill the empty Chuckatuck Borough seat on council.

Suffolk officials say Shelley Butler Barlow will represent the Chuckatuck Borough, the seat previously held by current Mayor Mike Duman.

Butler Barlow will join City Council for the next meeting on Feb. 17. She will serve through Dec. 31, 2022, Suffolk officials wrote in a news release Thursday.

A special election will be held in November 2022 for that seat.

Barlow was previously appointed in 2019 to the City of Suffolk’s Agriculture Advisory Committee. She also had extensive connections to agriculture in the state, including:

Member of the Virginia Cotton Board, and served as vice chair from 2011 to 2018

Member of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (3rd Congressional District) Board of Directors from 2013 to 2018, elected board president in 2019 to present

Member of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors – ex officio as VDACS President from 2019 to present

Member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation – AgPAC Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2015, and 2017 to 2020

Cotton Advisory Committee member from 2010 to present

USDA Farm Service Agency member since 2014, and chair from 2015 to present

National Cotton Board, alternate for Virginia, 2017 to 2019, and member for Virginia 2020

VALOR Advisory Board, alumni board member 2020