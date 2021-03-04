Suffolk appoints Interim City Attorney effective March 3

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council voted Wednesday at the Council Meeting to appoint William E. Hutchings, Jr., as Interim City Attorney effective March 3.

The appointment was made following the General Assembly’s February 23 appointment of Helivi Holland, City Attorney since 2012, to serve as a Judge for the Fifth Judicial District.

Holland’s last Suffolk City Council Meeting was March 3, and she will take the bench in Suffolk General District Court on April 1.

Hutchings joined the City in 2006 as an Assistant City Attorney and was appointed Deputy City Attorney in 2010.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Old Dominion University in 1995, and Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington Law School in 2002.

Prior to joining the City, he was in private practice and represented clients in Fairfax County and Washington, D.C.