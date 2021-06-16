Suffolk appoints interim city attorney to permanent role

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk has appointed a new city attorney.

Suffolk City Council voted to approve the appointment of William E. Hutchings Jr. during a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night, the city wrote in a news release.

Hutchings will officially start the role on July 1 with a salary of $180,250, but has served as the interim city attorney since March 4.

Previous City Attorney Helivi Holland was appointed as a judge for the Fifth Judicial District by the General Assembly in February, the city said.

Hutchings has been with Suffolk since 2006. He started as assistant city attorney and was appointed at deputy city attorney in 2021.

Hutchings obtained a bachelor of science degree in political science from Old Dominion University in 1995. He received a juris doctor degree from George Washington Law School in 2002.

Before working for Suffolk, Hutchings worked in private practice in Fairfax County and Washington D.C.