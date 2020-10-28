Suffolk appoints interim city assessor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk City Council voted to appoint Maria Skinner as Interim City Assessor.

The appointment comes following the recent retirement of City Assessor Jean Jackson.

Skinner has been employed by the City of Suffolk since August 1988. She has 32 years of experience in the City Assessor’s Office and has been the Residential Appraisal Supervisor since 2009.

Skinner was born and raised in the City of Suffolk. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Systems from Virginia State University, and has completed courses with the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) to further her career.

She has been a member of IAAO and Virginia Association of Assessing Officers (VAAO) for more than 22 years.

Her appointment as Interim City Assessor is effective on November 1.

Latest Posts