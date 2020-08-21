Suffolk announces Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Utilities has announced an HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program to help residents economically impacted by COVID-19.

The program will begin on Monday, August 24. City officials say it will provide financial assistance for Suffolk customers who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Qualifying residents who are not able to meet the financial obligations of their monthly city Suffolk HRUBS water and sewer bills are eligible. Assistance will be dependent on the availability of funding and applicant qualifications.

To be considered for assistance, the city says the applicant must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

A Suffolk resident with an active City of Suffolk HRUBS account.

An individual account holder on the City of Suffolk HRUBS account — multiple individuals within a household will not qualify.

Applicant’s inability to pay must be due to the impact of COVID-19 that resulted in a loss of employment, furlough, or a 50% or greater reduction in work hours.

The applicant must have an unpaid balance due from March 1 or later. Unpaid balances prior to March 1 are not eligible.

The applicant must have applied for unemployment benefits, or in the process of applying for unemployment benefits, and must provide supporting documentation of the application.

Application requirements include the following:

Completed assistance application.

Proof of unemployment, lay-off, or significant reduction in work hours beginning March 1, 2020, or later.

Acceptable proof consists of a valid award letter for unemployment benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission.

A valid award letter from the self-employed individual through the CARES Act.

Verification of job loss from employer on letterhead confirming the loss of employment, furlough, or a 50% or greater reduction in work hours.

A copy of the most recent City of Suffolk HRUBS bill.

Service address must match the address on the application, and on the proof of employment.

To apply and find more information about the bill relief program, click here.

Latest Posts