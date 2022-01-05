Suffolk announces upcoming railroad crossing closures due to repair work

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are two upcoming railroad crossing closures in Suffolk as crews conduct maintenance and repair work.

Suffolk Public Works Traffic Engineering made the announcement Wednesday citing repair work from CSX Transportation for the closures.

City officials say they are closing the crossing on North Main Street between Prentis Street and Finney Avenue and the crossing on West Constance Road between Prentis Street and 2nd Avenue.



The work is expected to start on January 24 and is estimated to take 3 to 5 days to complete. Public Works will put detours in place and provide an update closer to the date of closure.