Suffolk announces the reopening of its fitness centers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On the heels of all capacity and social distancing guidelines being lifted in Virginia, Suffolk officials announced the reopening of their fitness centers.

According to their press release, East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will reopen on May 29.

Guests who are fully vaccinated are not required to masks inside the facility, however, they are still mandatory for unvaccinated people.

Individuals are asked to maintain social distancing within the facility when possible, as well as avoid the facilities if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Fitness Center memberships for residents are $10 per month for adults, $7 per month for teens, and $5 per month for seniors ages 55 and up. All Fitness Center members must also possess an Active Annual Recreation Center membership.