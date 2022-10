SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk announced a new playground replacement at Planter’s Park, located at 515 York Street.

According to a news release, the demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31.

Playground rendering of the new playground replacement project. (Photo Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

The project is projected to last around two weeks.