Suffolk announces ongoing Route 58 & Holland Rd. road improvements

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Suffolk Police Department, announced on Thursday that they are beginning a three year road improvement project.

The project, running along the Route 58/Holland Road Corridor, will be a 3.1 mile long project to add an additional lane both eastbound and westbound from the Route 58/13/32 Bypass, to approximately 0.7 miles west of Manning Bridge Road.

Fines will be increased throughout the work zone, including higher fines up to $500 per speeding violation.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10