Suffolk announces ongoing Route 58 & Holland Rd. road improvements

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Suffolk Police Department, announced on Thursday that they are beginning a three year road improvement project.

The project, running along the Route 58/Holland Road Corridor, will be a 3.1 mile long project to add an additional lane both eastbound and westbound from the Route 58/13/32 Bypass, to approximately 0.7 miles west of Manning Bridge Road.

Fines will be increased throughout the work zone, including higher fines up to $500 per speeding violation.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.