Suffolk announces free garden program for community members

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk announced their community garden program for residents to adopt their own planting bed.

Leaders say you can pick your bed for free and grow your own produce at the East Suffolk Recreation Center.

The beds are more than 10 feet long, 3 ½ feet wide, and 1 ½ feet high filled with compost and rich soil. Adoptees can grow vegetables, fruits, or flowers as long as they agree to maintain their beds throughout the year.

“The beds are ready to grow. We hope to see families and friends having fun and learning about plants and food,” says Suffolk City Councilperson Shelley Butler-Barlow. “Adoptees do not have to have any previous gardening experience. Our team will help with advice and have resources available to make the experience more enjoyable.”

There are a limited number of beds available, so anyone interested in the Adopt-a-Bed program should contact Brooke Hegarty at 757-514-7266, or email bhegarty@suffolkva.us.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.