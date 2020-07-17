Suffolk announces free Carpool Cinema at Bennett’s Creek Park

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk announced on Friday that Bennett’s Creek Park will soon become an outdoor movie theater equipped with a 40-foot screen displaying free movies that are open to the public.

The shows start Friday, July 24, and then again on Friday, July 31. The park will open at 8 p.m. for parking, space is limited, and movies will begin at about 8:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Friday, July 24: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Rated PG-13.

Friday, July 31: Incredibles 2 (2018) Rated PG.

Concessions will not be available and guests are welcome to bring their own food and snacks to the movie.

Attendees must practice social distancing at this event.

City officials said that pets are welcome but must be on a leash when outside of your vehicle.

The park, located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road in Suffolk, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each of the scheduled dates to prepare for the event.

Information has not been released on rain dates, but stay with WAVY Weather for the latest forecast.

