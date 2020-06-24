SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced plans on Wednesday to reopen Cypress Park pool for swimming and swim lessons beginning in July.
Starting July 1, the pool will be open for swimming Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming lessons will not start up until the following Monday on July 6.
As for July 4, officials say the pool will be closed on Friday, July 3, but will be open July 4 for normal hours.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, face coverings will be required for all pool guests ages 10 and up unless they are swimming. In addition, they will be asked questions to screen for COVID-19 symptoms, along with no touch body temperature scans.
Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted in the pool facility. Guests will be asked to stay 10 feet away from non-family members at all times.
Swimming Lessons will be offered for both youth and adults. Registration forms for those lessons can be found here.
Cypress Park Pool swim lesson schedule:
|July 6 – July 16
|July 20 – July 30
|8 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Intermediate Class (Ages 5-17)
9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
|8 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Intermediate Class (Ages 5-17)
9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Beginner Class (Ages 5-17)
For more pool information, click here.
Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.
Latest News
- Suffolk announces Cypress Park pool reopening for swimming and lessons
- Titus: ‘Trump using pandemic to go after immigrants’
- Redskins removing ex-owner Marshall from Ring of Fame
- Coast Guard: Tanker ship crewmember missing 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras
- Car fire on I-64 westbound in Norfolk causes delays