Suffolk announces construction phase 2 for the Seaboard Coastline Trail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk’s Parks and Recreation announced on Friday the construction of phase 2 for the Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail from Suburban Drive to Nansemond Parkway.

According to the city, this segment of the trail will be ten feet wide, fully paved, ADA accessible, and 1.5 miles long.

Officials said there will be one trail head located at the Suburban Drive entrance.

When completed, the city said the segment will create a safe and important connection to and from multiple communities adjacent to the trail.

The construction of phase 2 is scheduled to begin within the next 30 days and the completion is projected for Spring 2021.

For more information about the Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail Construction, call 757-514-7250 or visit Suffolk’s Parks and Recreation’s website.

