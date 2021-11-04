Carolina Road Bridge replacement project in Suffolk will close road in late November

SUFFOLK, Va.(WAVY) — According to the Suffolk Department of Public Works, a major transportation project on Carolina Road/State Route 32 will begin Nov. 29.

City contractors will replace the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp. The replacement will include a new 100-foot long concrete span along with asphalt approaches.

Replacing the bridge is necessary due to the functional obsolescence and weight restrictions of the existing structure.

Preliminary activities for the bridge began on Nov. 1 and the road is scheduled to close with a detour on Nov. 29. The contractor anticipates reopening the bridge in late July 2022.

Public Works will continue to inform the public about road closure dates and detour information.

Signs will be posted prior to closure dates.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.suffolkva.us/1264/Carolina-Rd-Bridge-Replacement.