Suffolk announces adult coed fall softball league; registration now open

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the City of Suffolk announced that registration is open for the adult coed fall softball league. The league will run from September through early November.
Those interested in registering can do so Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Building, 134 South Sixth Street. There is a $350 team registration fee.
Officials say that league play spans eight weeks and will feature two games per week. Games will be played at John F. Kennedy Athletic Fields and Peanut Park on Friday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Participants can expect a tournament after the regular season.
The season will start on September 10.
For more information, contact Dominique Cox at (757) 514-7270, and/or ddcox@suffolkva.us.
