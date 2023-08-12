SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple agencies in Suffolk will conduct an active shooter training exercise on Thursday.

The training will take place on the campuses of Lakeland High School and Camp Community College.

According to the release, the training exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter incident on the campuses and is being staged by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department in collaboration with local emergency responders.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed to the public.