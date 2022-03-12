Students take advantage of prom dress giveaway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday morning, students across the 757 lined up at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk for a chance to feel like a princes, without the expensive price tag.



For hours students and their parents sifted through racks and tables of free prom dresses. It was all part of an event called The Gowns for Crowns.

Pre-pandemic, Suffolk teacher Candace Credle and businesswoman Tamiya Davis came up with the idea to give back to the community through a prom dress giveaway. It was postponed 2 years ago because of the pandemic, but now it’s a reality.

“We started with the idea of let’s bless 100 young ladies. God superseded our expectations and blessed us with an angel donor who gave us over 500 dresses which you see here today,” said Credle.

On the hunt for the perfect gown was Hampton High School Senior, Tayha Goode, who missed out on last year’s prom because of COVID-19.

“Now that I know I missed out last year I want to go all out this year,” said Goode.

Joining Goode and the other students in the search for a prom dress was Nansemond High School senior, A’Lauren Gilchrist. For her, the event meant her family did not have to shell out as much cash for the big dance.

“It can help so many people take off the stress for parents and for multiple siblings. I have four sisters and this can really help take off the financial weight because prom dresses are expensive, very expensive,” Gilchrist explained.

Davis says she hopes this allows the girls to feel good about themselves and realize it’s not the dress that makes them beautiful.

“Life has been shut down for us and if we have not learned anything live in the moment, enjoy yourself, feel beautiful, love yourself,” smiled Davis.

The organizers say they hope to bring it back again in the future, but next time with men’s suits as well.



