SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire and Rescue investigated threats involving John F. Kennedy Middle School on Tuesday and determined the threats were not credible.

According to officials, the threat was received via text and mentioned the possibility of a bombing or shooting within the school premises. Crews responded to the scene at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Students were temporarily relocated to Booker T. Washington Elementary School to ensure the safety of all students while a sweep of the building was conducted.

Due to inclement weather, students who were temporarily relocated to Booker T. Washington Elementary School during the school sweep will not be returning, and will instead be dismissed from the elementary school.

No injuries were been reported.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.