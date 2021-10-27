Students questioned after arson investigation determined fire at Suffolk elementary school was ‘intentionally set’, officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is currently conducting an arson investigation after they say a fire at Florence Bowser Elementary School Wednesday afternoon was intentionally set.

According to Suffolk Fire, crews got the call for the fire at the school around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was contained to a trash can attached to the wall of the girl’s bathroom on the second floor of the school. The school had been evacuated and the fire was out before crews got to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

After further investigation, Suffolk Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell confirmed that the fire was intentionally set.

In a release from Suffolk Fire, they say they are currently questioning two female students, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, in connection to the incident. The students were questioned while accompanied by their parents.

No further information has been released.