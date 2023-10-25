SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A fight between two students at Lakeland High School ended with one them being cut with scissors, a city spokesperson confirmed to WAVY.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at the school, which is located on Kenyon Road.

An investigation determined two male students got into a verbal fight that turned physical. The student who received a laceration from the pair of scissors was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury,. The other student involved was identified and questioned by Suffolk Police.

The spokesperson said the incident is still under investigation and no other details will be released at this time.