Structure fire at Suffolk SPSA landfill, officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials responded to a structure fire at the SPSA Suffolk Transfer Station Thursday evening.

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue posted on Twitter around 7:50 p.m. Thursday saying crews were fighting a commercial structure fire at SPSA.

There were no injuries caused by the blaze.

Suffolk officials sent out a news release saying emergency communications received a call from a facility security guard around 7:20 p.m. reporting the fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing through the roof of the operations building, which includes administrative offices and a maintenance facility.

Heavy equipment in the building were also “fully involved.”

SPSA officials say normal refuse collection schedules and transfer truck traffic Friday morning will not be impacted. Affected staff will be moved elsewhere.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

