SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – “A good gust of wind come up and a big bang is all I heard.”

For seventeen years Wayne Gay has lived at this home on Pruden Blvd in Suffolk.

And Tuesday, he was cleaning up from yesterday afternoon severe storm that did severe damage to his home and to other parts of Suffolk. His back proch roof is now in his front yard.

“And you see it is only four posts,” Gay said. “One two and there is one in the back there. And off it went – sunshine you shouldn’t see because my roof was off.”

Over in the 2100 block of Wilroy Road, also in Suffolk, a tree company removed a tree from the roof of this house.

Neighbor Justin Shank heard the crash.

“It literally sounded like taking twigs and crinkling them apart,” Shank said. “And then just ripping them.”

He and another neighbor ran to the house to check on the elderly resident to see if she was OK.

“Fortunately there was a police officer passing by at the time and we flagged him down,” Shank said, “and she attempted to go in the house to make sure she was not home.”

She was not home at the time and is now is staying at a hotel.

“And if you if you step back here, it took all the rest of that off,” Shank said.

And back on Pruden Boulevard, there was more damage to Gays’ home.

“That is why I have the plywood over there to cover it up,” Gay said, “(I) put some wrap on it and hopefully it will cut back any water that will come in.”

He hopes to make the repairs before another line of storms roll in.