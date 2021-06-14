Stars & Stripes Spectacular show returns to Suffolk for 4th of July

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Stars & Stripes Spectacular is returning to light up the skies of Suffolk once again.

The fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina is coming back on the Fourth of July.



The Park will open at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, and a variety of food choices. Free craft bags with crafts for children will be available to complete on the lawn.

Island Boy will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. with a repertoire of songs in a variety of styles. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 p.m.

There is no onsite parking available for the show. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:

First Baptist Church located at 237 North Main Street

Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 West Washington Street

Godwin Courthouse Building parking lot located at 150 North Main Street

The last shuttle run before the fireworks begin is at 8:30 pm. Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.