Stars & Stripes Spectacular show returns to Suffolk for 4th of July

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Stars & Stripes Spectacular is returning to light up the skies of Suffolk once again.
The fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina is coming back on the Fourth of July.
The Park will open at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, and a variety of food choices. Free craft bags with crafts for children will be available to complete on the lawn.
Island Boy will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. with a repertoire of songs in a variety of styles. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 p.m.
There is no onsite parking available for the show. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:
- First Baptist Church located at 237 North Main Street
- Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 West Washington Street
- Godwin Courthouse Building parking lot located at 150 North Main Street
The last shuttle run before the fireworks begin is at 8:30 pm. Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.