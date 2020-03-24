Staff evacuated after Duke Automotive catches fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to Duke Automotive in Suffolk Tuesday morning after staff reported seeing smoke from the showroom area.

First responders got the call for the commercial fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday for the Duke Automotive in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Officials say staff were able to evacuate the facility before crews got to the scene. First responders were able to isolate the issue to the HVAC air handler.

There were no injuries reported.

