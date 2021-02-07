Man sustains serious injuries following stabbing incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating a stabbing incident Saturday evening that injured a man.
Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Capital Street.
Officials say when they arrived on scene they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.
At this time no suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.