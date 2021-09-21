SPS spokesperson confirms alleged threats toward 2 Suffolk schools

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two schools in Suffolk received threats Tuesday, according to an SPS spokesperson.

Suffolk Public Schools tell 10 On Your Side that there were alleged threats made to King’s Fork Middle School and Lakeland High School Tuesday.

A spokesperson says they are closely working with Suffolk Police and an investigation is currently underway.

That same day, a 20-year-old in Hampton was arrested for making after making threats toward Phoebus High School.

Hampton Police arrested 20-year-old Newport News resident Nedko Ivanov Coon and charged him with one count of threats of violence involving a school.

The latest comes just a day after two students were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.