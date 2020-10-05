Spikes in coronavirus cases at Western Tidewater Regional Jail cause concerns for family members

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Keeping the coronavirus at bay within a jail has been a challenge.

The Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk had its first case in early September. Now, about 14% of their inmates have tested positive.

COVID tests taken on September 30 revealed that 109 inmates out of 756 tested positive for the virus.

“My reaction was that my son is not going to come home. My reaction is, I’m never going to see my child’s face,” said a woman by the name “Ms. T.”

She says her son is currently incarcerated at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. She wanted to keep herself and her son anonymous but says he is one of the inmates who tested positive for coronavirus.

The testing last week was in response to the positive result earlier last month when the first inmate tested positive.

“He took the coronavirus test and they told him he tested positive. They only gave him a slip, they didn’t explain to him if was asymptomatic or anything.”

In addition to the offenders who tested positive, six members of the staff also tested positive and two inmates who had an inconclusive test will be retested.

In a statement from the jail, officials said the majority of positive offenders were experiencing asymptomatic or mild symptoms.

But Ms. T worries about her son’s medical needs.

“My son has asthma, my son is asthmatic. He doesn’t have his asthma pump. My son doesn’t have anything,” she explained.

Officials from the jail said affected individuals were identified and isolated from the general population, and out of an abundance of caution, the jail remains on lockdown.

While they take their measures, Ms. T says being a mother on the outside is hard. She says she just wants to make sure his needs are being met, and wonders how the numbers could have spiked so quickly.

“My son is scared. My son also said he doesn’t know if he is gonna come home,” she explained. “How can they not take the proper procedures to protect them. Because they’re in the inside. Despite what they are in for they’re still humans, just like the rest of us.”

We reached out to the jail for comment but they have not gotten back to us. In the release sent out, the jail did say that all affected employees were placed on emergency paid leave.

