Smucker’s to close Suffolk coffee plant in 2022

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Smucker’s is planning to close its coffee plant in Suffolk by 2022.

A release from J.M. Smucker Co. stated that the company is moving forward with plans to close and sell its Suffolk-based production facility next spring.

About 80 employees will be impacted by this closure.

The latest news comes as the company announced a partnership with coffee and tea company JDE Peet’s late March.

In the release, Smucker’s says the partnership will “allow JDE Peet’s to support the Smucker Away From Home liquid coffee business with product development, production and foodservice equipment innovation.”

JDE Peet’s is expected to help J.M. Smucker’s expand its liquid coffee plans across the country.