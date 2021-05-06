Smoker catches fire in Suffolk restaurant

Fire at Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse in the 1000 block of Burnetts Way May 6, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after a smoker caught fire at a Suffolk restaurant on Thursday.

Suffolk fire crews responded to Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse in the 1000 block of Burnetts Way around 9:10 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the building.

Fire officials said an internal smoker that vents from the top of the building experienced an internal fire. That fire then spread outside of the smoker and caused some damage to the kitchen area and range hood.

The smoker was also damaged and will need to be replaced.

The restaurant is closed due to the fire.

There were no injuries.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

