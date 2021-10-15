Small plane makes hard landing at Suffolk Executive Airport; no injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A small plane made a hard landing at the Suffolk Executive Airport Friday afternoon, officials confirm.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. after the plane’s landing gear reportedly malfunctioned. The pilot was the only person on board. He was already out of the plane when police and fire units arrived at the scene of the crash, at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive.

The pilot was not injured and there is no major damage to the plane, according to Suffolk Police.

An image provided by Suffolk officials shows the plane came to a rest nose down.

State Police will be handling the investigation into the crash.